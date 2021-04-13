‘How to Buy a Baby’ Picked Up By Warner Bros. International Television Production For Global

Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) has swooped for global distribution rights to International Emmy-nominated series “How to Buy a Baby.”

The digital original from Canadian public broadcaster CBC is produced by Toronto-based LoCo Motion Pictures and follows a couple struggling to conceive a baby. The series, created by Wendy Litner, provides a voyeuristic view of a marriage under pressure and shows just how much suffering a couple will endure for a child.

The format has already been adapted in Sweden by WBITVP, with season 1 of locally titled “Alla Utom Vi” (Everyone Except Us) having premiered on Sweden’s Discovery Plus platform in February as a 10 x 22′ series. A second season has also been commissioned.

Commenting on the deal, Andrew Zein, senior VP of creative format development and sales at WBITVP, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Lauren [Corber] and her company LoCo Motion to bring this fantastic dramatic comedy to our broadcast partners and their audiences around the world.

“It’s a show that is perfect for this time — genuine, honest and richly humorous,” continued Zein. “More and more, we’re seeing audiences attracted to real and relatable stories and characters through a comedy lens — something that this format really delivers.”

Corber, founder and president of Toronto-based LoCo Motion Pitcures, added: “Tackling contemporary and universal themes, ‘How To Buy A Baby’ is an authentic and entertaining story that engages the audience from beginning to end. Wendy has done such an incredible job of balancing the humour and the heartache in a way that is so relatable. We receive daily messages from our Canadian viewers about how meaningful the series is to them and we’re so excited for the opportunity to bring this story to audiences around the world.”

Produced by LoCo Motion Pictures for CBC in Canada, digital original “How to Buy a Baby” garnered critical recognition, winning best comedy at the 9th annual Indie Series Awards and best original digital series, fiction in 2019 at the Canadian Screen Awards (CSAs).

In 2020, the series was nominated for six CSAs. “How to Buy a Baby” also won best comedy writing at the International Academy of Web Television, and was also nominated for best fiction series at the Rockie Awards. It was also an honoree comedy: long form or series at The Webby Awards.