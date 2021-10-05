‘House of the Dragon’: HBO Max Reveals New Teaser Trailer for ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel

HBO Max has unveiled a teaser trailer for its forthcoming “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon.” (Watch the clip above.)

“House of the Dragon” is set 200 years prior to the events of “Game of Thrones” and tells the story of House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war that became known as the “Dance of the Dragons.” HBO has given the series a 10-episode order, and confirmed Tuesday that the show will launch in 2022.

The trailer, which features quick snippets of various fight sequences and jousting, has voiceover from Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon Targaryen, who says, “Gods, kings, fire and blood. Dreams didn’t make us kings — dragons did.”

The start of production was announced on April 26. It is based on George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood.”

