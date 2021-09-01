Leonine Studios Boards Global Sales on ‘Herzogpark’ Series From RTL Streamer TVNOW (EXCLUSIVE)

Leonine Studios has picked up six-part event series “Herzogpark,” one of the first big-budget offerings commissioned by German broadcast giant RTL’s streaming service TVNOW.

Leonine will handle worldwide sales, and is set to launch global distribution at next month’s Mipcom market in Cannes. The show, from “Bad Banks” producer Letterbox Filmproduktion, is directed by Jochen Alexander Freydank, who is best known for his Oscar-winning short film “Toyland.”

Billed as a scandalous society comedy-drama with strong female characters, the cast is led by Heike Makatsch (“Love Actually”), Lisa Maria Potthoff (“Kaiserschmarrndrama”), Antje Traue (“Dark”) and Felicitas Woll (“Berlin, Berlin”). Others include Heiner Lauterbach (“Welcome to Germany”), Jeanette Hain (“The Reader”), Trystan Pütter (“Babylon Berlin”) and Lukas Spisser (“What We Wanted”) and Francis Fulton-Smith (“Blackout”).

The show centers on Hannah, Elisabeth and Annabelle, who are beautiful, rich and want to stay in their home in Munich’s highly exclusive residential area of Herzogpark at all costs. The only problem standing in their way is construction mogul Nikolaus van der Bruck. As they figure out how to get rid of him, a mysterious outsider with nothing to lose comes on the scene and shakes up the neighborhood.

The show is directed by Freydank with screenplays from Annette Simon, based on an idea by Yoko Higuchi-Zitzmann and scripts from Regina Dietl with Nadine Keil, Enno Reese and John-Hendrik Karsten.

“Herzogpark” is produced by Higuchi-Zitzmann and Michael Lehmann for Letterbox Filmproduktion and Felix von Poser for Amalia Film. The series was financially supported by FilmFernsehFonds Bayern, IDM Film Fund and German Motion Picture Fund and the German Motion Picture Fund.

Patricia Riekel, who has led Europe’s biggest people magazine Bunte as editor-in-chief for over 20 years, served as a consultant on the show, contributing exclusive insights into the world of the rich and famous.

Mipcom is set to take place both in person and online from Oct. 11-14.