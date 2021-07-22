‘Gangs of London’ Producer Helen Gregory Joins See-Saw Films as Creative Director

Seasoned drama producer Helen Gregory (“Gangs of London”) is joining See-Saw Films in the newly created position of creative director from Sept. 1, reporting into joint MDs Emile Sherman and Iain Canning.

Based in London and working closely with the MDs and COO Simon Gillis, Gregory will be responsible for steering the creative strategy of the company and the development of their growing television slate. She will be responsible for leading See-Saw’s team of executive producers across the U.K. and Australia.

Gregory joins See-Saw from her company Trapeze Entertainment and was most recently an executive producer on Pulse and Sister Pictures’ season 2 of “Gangs of London” for Sky/AMC. At Trapeze, she set development projects up with the BBC, Netflix, Sky and with Jude Law’s production company Riff Raff Entertainment — relationships she will continue to build on at See-Saw.

Before founding Trapeze Entertainment, Gregory was managing director of Twelve Town (formerly Pinewood Television), where she executive produced “The Child In Time,” an adaptation of Ian McEwan’s novel for BBC One starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Canning and Sherman said: “See-Saw is at an exciting juncture, with many returning television series, limited series and films now in production, working across the theatrical, streamer and broadcaster landscape. We need a creative director to join us for this next stage of our journey, and are so fortunate to have enticed Helen. She’s a truly exceptional creative leader with deep expertise as an executive producer, commissioner and managing director, but most importantly we share a vision for distinctive, original storytelling.”

Gregory said: “I am so thrilled to be joining See-Saw whose brilliantly authored work I have long enjoyed and admired. See-Saw’s growth over the last year is so exciting and impressive and I’m looking forward to working with Iain and Emile and their fantastic team to further build upon that success to deliver ambitious, inventive and relevant stories for international TV and film audiences.”

See-Saw has been on a hiring spree with eight new starters over the last year, taking its team to over 30. Upcoming television projects include “The North Water,” written and directed by Andrew Haigh; “State of the Union: Season 2,” written by Nick Hornby and directed by Stephen Frears; “Heartstopper,” created and written by Alice Oseman and directed by Euros Lyn; and “The Essex Serpent,” written by Anna Symon and directed by Clio Barnard.