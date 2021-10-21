Disney Plus Buys ‘The Hardy Boys’ for International (EXCLUSIVE)

Disney Plus has swooped on the international rights for “The Hardy Boys.”

The mystery series, which airs on Hulu in the U.S. and YTV and StackTV in Canada, was sold by Corus Entertainment-backed producer-distributor Nelvana to Disney Plus in select international markets. While most Hulu shows generally end up outside the U.S. on Star — the sixth, adult-oriented tile on Disney Plus that launched earlier this year — Variety understands that the family-friendly “Hardy Boys” will be part of the main Disney Plus offering internationally.

Both season 1 (13 x 60′) and season 2 (10 x 60′) of the Daytime Emmy-nominated show — which was developed and produced in Canada by Nelvana and Lambur Productions, in association with Corus Entertainment — will debut on the Mouse House platform in 2022.

“The Hardy Boys” is based on the books by Franklin W. Dixon and features the principal characters in their teen years. The novels were first published in 1927 and have been updated for new generations of readers over subsequent decades. There have been five television adaptations of the original IP thus far, with Nelvana producing a short-lived series back in 1995 before resurrecting the program for the streaming era.

The show stars an all-Canadian ensemble cast, including Rohan Campbell (“Mech-X4”) as Frank Hardy and Alexander Elliot (“Detention Adventure”) as Joe Hardy. Additional cast members include Keana Lyn as Callie Shaw, Bea Santos as Aunt Trudy, Adam Swain as Chet Morton, Atticus Mitchell as J.B. Cox, Riley O’Donnell as Biff Hooper, Cristian Perri as Phil Cohen, and Janet Porter as Laura Hardy.

Nelvana and Lambur Productions recently wrapped production on season 2 in Toronto and Southern Ontario. The second season picks up six months after season 1 and finds Frank and Joe intertwined in yet another complicated mystery when a local Bridgeport teen goes missing and a duplicitous corporation moves into town.

“We are so excited for audiences around the world to experience ‘The Hardy Boys’ series, whether it’s their first introduction to the franchise or they’re fans of the original books,” said Mellany Masterson, head of Nelvana Enterprises. “Disney Plus is the perfect platform to connect families and teens internationally with the high-stakes adventure, compelling storylines and endearing characters that resonates so well with audiences.”