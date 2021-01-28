France Televisions Poaches Walt Disney Company’s Manuel Alduy

The French broadcasting group France Televisions has hired Manuel Alduy, a well-respected French industry executive with career spanning nearly three decades. Alduy is currently senior VP of content sales and development for the EMEA at the Walt Disney Company.

Alduy will be joining France Televisions as head of cinema and international development. France Televisions said in a release that it was a newly-created position which will allow Alduy to “spearhead the group’s strategy with films, but also in terms of editorialization, exhibition, acquisitions and co-productions.”

Alduy’s job at France Televisions will mark his return to the French TV world he knows inside out. The executive indeed worked at Canal Plus Group for 22 years before joining Twentieth Century Fox in 2016. At Canal Plus, Alduy played a key role in building the group’s film and TV strategy as head of the film division. He was also in charge of TV series acquisitions and forged relationships with U.S. and European studios and production groups. Alduy then became director of Canal Plus’ digital activities.

After leaving Canal Plus where he had been much involved in content, Alduy’s career took a different turn at Twentieth Century Fox where he was responsible for the sale of Fox and FX content to broadcasters and SVOD services across many countries in the EMEA region.

Alduy is the latest senior hire of France Televisions. The company also recently tapped Diego Buñuel, a former Canal Plus executive and host who also worked two years at Netflix as head of documentaries. France Televisions’ president Delphine Ernotte-Cunci, who joined the pubcaster in 2015, was just reupped for a five-year term.