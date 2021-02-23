‘Framing Britney Spears’ Sells Globally For Red Arrow Studios International

Red Arrow Studios International has closed a raft of global sales for controversial feature documentary “Framing Britney Spears.”

The documentary shines a light on the Queen of Pop’s court battle for control of her estate and also re-examines the media’s handling of her life and career. Since its early February debut, the film has been generating considerable attention around the world.

International sales include Sky (U.K. & Ireland), Nine (Australia), Crave (Canada), Three (New Zealand), Talpa TV (the Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TV2 (Denmark), TV4 (Sweden & Finland), Discovery (Italy), Originals Factory (French & German-speaking Europe), OSN (Middle East), Odisea / Odisseia (Spain & Portugal), HOT8 (Israel), Yes (Israel), DPG (Belgium) and CANAL Plus Poland.

In addition, TV2, Nine, Crave, Odisea / Odisseia, HOT8 and Yes have also acquired the entire “The Weekly: Special Edition” documentary collection, which includes “Framing Britney Spears.”

Tim Gerhartz, senior VP of global sales at Red Arrow Studios International, said: “Over the last few weeks, “Framing Britney Spears” has captured the pop culture zeitgeist, generating a huge amount of social media coverage and think pieces about how the media and society at large viewed the pop icon. As a result of the documentary there has been a resurgence of interest around Britney Spears’ ongoing conservatorship battle and some vital retrospective reckoning about how she — and other women in entertainment — have been treated. It’s fantastic to welcome this top-class line-up of broadcasters on board and to bring this important story to screens internationally.”

The documentary is directed by Samantha Stark and produced by The New York Times and Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company, for FX and Hulu in the U.S. It is executive produced by Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick and Stephanie Preiss from The New York Times, and Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Mary Robertson from Left/Right.