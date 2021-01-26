Fox Picks Up Canadian Legal Drama ‘Diggstown’ From Entertainment One

Fox has picked up Canadian legal drama “Diggstown” from Entertainment One.

Created by Floyd Kane, and starring Vinessa Antoine (“General Hospital,” “Being Erica”), the series from Canadian public broadcaster CBC follows Marcie Diggs (Antoine), a star corporate lawyer who reconsiders her priorities and moves to work in a legal-aid office after her aunt commits suicide following the pressures of a malicious prosecution. Among a new group of ragtag lawyers, Marcie is driven by one thing: to never again allow innocent lives to be destroyed by the justice system.

Fox has swooped for seasons 1 and 2 of the drama. The acquisition marks the latest Canadian pick-up by a U.S. broadcaster — a trend that has grown in popularity in the last year as the COVID-19 crisis has stunted production Stateside but has had less of an impact north of the border.

The cast includes Natasha Henstridge (“Species”), C. David Johnson (“Street Legal”), Stacey Farber (“Grace and Frankie”), Brandon Oakes (“Arctic Air”), Shailene Garnett (“Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”), Tim Rozon (“Wynonna Earp”), and Dwain Murphy (“Titans”).

“Diggstown” is co-produced by Circle Blue Entertainment, Freddie Films, Waterstar Entertainment and DHX Media.

Kane is creator, executive producer, and showrunner, and Amos Adetuyi (“Jean of the Jones”), Brenda Greenberg (“Being Erica”), Karen Wentzell (“Seed”), Michael Donovan (“Bowling for Columbine”), Mark Gosine (“This Hour Has 22 Minutes”) and Todd Berger (“Wynonna Earp”) are executive producers.

Kelly Makin (“Saving Hope”) is the pilot director and executive producer. “Diggstown” is produced in association with CBC and distributed internationally by eOne.

The deal was brokered by Dan Loewy, executive VP of Americas, eOne.