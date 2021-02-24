‘For Sama’ Producer Siobhan Sinnerton Joins Clintons’ HiddenLight Productions

Sioban Sinnerton, executive producer of Oscar-nominated and BAFTA, Emmy and Cannes-winning documentary “For Sama,” has joined Hillary Clinton, Sam Branson and Chelsea Clinton’s production outfit HiddenLight Productions.

Sinnerton will take on the newly created role of creative director and senior VP unscripted, and will report into CEO Johnny Webb. She joins from U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 where she was commissioning editor, news and current affairs and immersive content. At HiddenLight, she will be responsible for growing the company’s slate of premium unscripted content globally.

The executive’s credits also include the BAFTA-nominated “The Hunt for Jihadi John”; Rory Peck award-winner “The Battle for Hong Kong”; BAFTA and RTS award-winning “Myanmar’s Killing Fields”; multiple award-winning “Children on the Frontline”; and the Emmy-winning “Escape from ISIS.”

Sinnerton has served as commissioner on factual and consumer series, including “Supershoppers,” “Life After Lock-up” and “24 Hours In Police Custody.” She established Channel 4’s ‘Unreported World’ YouTube channel, now with over a million subscribers. She has innovated in VR, commissioning “Grenfell: Our Home” that took viewers into the Grenfell building in the happier days before it was ravaged by fire.

“Siobhan is perfectly aligned with our mission to celebrate the best of the human spirit,” said Webb. “She has built an outstanding network of talent on and off screen and has a reputation for nurturing lasting relationships. Siobhan’s love for premium storytelling, impact and innovation makes her a very exciting addition to our senior team.”

Siobhan Sinnerton said: “The need to create programmes that have real purpose, but that also entertain and reach the widest possible audience, is more pressing now than ever before. HiddenLight is one of the most exciting companies to launch in recent years. They truly understand the difference that television can make to people’s lives and, through their founders, their experienced team, their nurturing approach to talent and their transatlantic footprint, the company has the opportunity to make a huge impact globally. I’m beyond excited to be joining at such a pivotal moment in HiddenLight’s development.”

HiddenLight’s first project, “Gutsy Women,” is a straight-to-series order for Apple TV Plus, inspired by the best-selling book, “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience” by Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton. The company has also acquired series adaptation rights to best-selling author Gayle Tzemach Lemmon’s “The Daughters of Kobani.” In addition, HiddenLight has produced YouTube series “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing,” featuring influencer Patricia Bright.

The company’s leadership team also includes executive chair Roma Khanna and COO Claire Featherstone.

HiddenLight is based in London, New York and Los Angeles.