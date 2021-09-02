‘Fauda’ Writer Michal Aviram Sets Thriller Series ‘Munich Match’ at CBS Studios, Sky, Amusement Park

Michal Aviram, one of the writers of global hit series “Fauda,” has created six-part drama thriller series “Munich Match” (working title).

The series is set in 2022, 50 years after the Munich Massacre, a terrorist attack on the Israeli Olympic team in 1972. On the anniversary of the attack, Munich is hosting a friendly soccer game between an Israeli and a German football club. Political stakes are high and everything is being done to make the match a safe and peaceful event, but history might be repeating all over again.

Aviram wrote the scripts with Martin Behnke (“Berlin Alexanderplatz”). Philipp Kadelbach (“We Children from Bahnhof Zoo”) is directing.

The series, produced by Sky Studios, Amusement Park Film (“A Most Wanted Man”) and CBS Studios, will commence principal photography in Germany this month.

Daniel Brühl, Amelie von Kienlin and Malte Grunert from Amusement Park Film, Frank Jastfelder and Julia Jaensch from Sky Studios, Meghan Lyvers from CBS Studios, Aviram and Kadelbach serve as executive producers while Martin Behnke serves as co-executive producer.

The series will air across all Sky territories including the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group will distribute the series outside of German speaking territories, the U.K., and Italy.

The production is supported by Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, FilmFernsehFonds Bayern (FFF), German Motion Picture Fund (GMPF) and the Czech Film Fund.

“When Israeli author Michal Aviram first told us about her idea for ‘Munich Match,’ we were immediately fascinated,” said von Kienlin, Executive Producer Amusement Park Film. “This modern multinational thriller is not only deeply rooted in Germany’s traumatic history, but also fulfils Amusement Park Film’s ambition to tell stories that are relevant and appeal to an international audience at the same time. We are also fans of political thrillers, a genre with enormous potential that we feel has been neglected in German programming so far.”

“‘Munich Match’ is a remarkably authentic thriller series with a threatening conspiracy so close to reality that it truly holds up a frightening mirror to our society,” said Jaensch.

“‘Munich Match’ is an incredibly relevant series and in a genre which global audiences cannot get enough of,” added Lyvers. “While the story is specific and unique, the characters and themes explored are truly universal.”