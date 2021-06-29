European Super League Documentary Heads to Sky From Fulwell 73

The stillborn European Super League (ESL) soccer championship, which made global headlines in April before dying a swift death, will be the subject of a new feature documentary from Sky Documentaries and “The Late Late Show With James Corden” producer Fulwell 73.

The film will chart the dramatic announcement of the ESL, which proposed a new annual international competition between the biggest clubs in the game, including 12 founding members from the English Premier League, Italy’s Serie A and Spain’s La Liga. The enterprise lasted just 72 hours after heated reactions around the world from national governments, football’s governing bodies, other clubs, players, managers, pundits and fans secured its demise.

The doc will also explore recent soccer history to give context to the ESL’s inception. Supported by archive footage, the film will feature interviews with figures from the 12 founding clubs, global footballing leagues and federations, players and fans.

The 90-minute documentary is produced by Fulwell 73 (“I Am Bolt,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden”), in association with Sky Studios, and is commissioned for Sky Documentaries by Zai Bennett, MD of content for Sky U.K. and Ireland; Poppy Dixon, director of documentaries and factual; and Jamie Morris, director of programs. The documentary is directed by Carl Hindmarch (“Hip Hop vs. Trump”).

Leo Pearlman, Gabe Turner, Ben Turner and Richard Thompson of Fulwell 73 will serve as executive producers, with Richard Cooke as producer. Dixon will serve as executive producer for Sky U.K.

NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle international sales on behalf of Sky Studios.

“The announcement and disbanding of the European Super League became one of the most volatile 72 hours in football [soccer] history,” Dixon said. “Football fans and non-fans alike debated, protested and trended this game-changing decision around the world before watching its rapid collapse. When Fulwell pitched us the film as a high stakes thriller with exclusive access from inside the story, we knew this would be a brilliant fit for Sky Documentaries”.

Richard Thompson, head of music and sport, features and series at Fulwell 73, said: “The story of the European Super League gripped the world and you didn’t have to be a football fan to understand its significance and what it meant to the sport, clubs and fans across the globe. We’re excited to hear first-hand from those involved to learn about the stories behind the headlines and bring this truly fascinating tale to life.”

The film will air on Sky Documentaries and streaming service Now TV later this year.