‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Eugene Levy Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

“Schitt’s Creek” star and Canadian screen icon Eugene Levy has signed with UTA.

The multi-Emmy-winning actor, producer and writer is best known for co-creating, starring in and executive producing the critically acclaimed CBC and Pop series “Schitt’s Creek” alongside his son and co-star, Daniel Levy.

The show — which reached global audiences via Netflix — picked up nine Emmy awards for its sixth season, earning the title for the most awarded comedy series in a single year and the most wins for a comedy series in its final season. With an ensemble cast including Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy, the series set the record for the first comedy or drama series to sweep all four acting categories, while Levy and his son were the first father-son pair ever to win Emmys in the same year.

To date, “Schitt’s Creek” has received 21 Emmy nominations, as well as wins at the SAG Awards, PGA Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, Critics Choice Awards and TCA Awards.

Levy will next be seen visiting some of the world’s most extravagant hotels in Apple travelogue series “The Reluctant Traveler,” which he will both host and executive produce.

Over the course of his career, the Ontario-born actor has been a fixture in Christopher Guest movies such as “Waiting for Guffman,” “Best in Show,” “For Your Consideration” and “A Mighty Wind.” Other early credits include the American Pie franchise, “Bringing Down the House,” “Cheaper By the Dozen 2” and “Father Of The Bride Part II.”

His other feature credits include “Splash,” “Armed and Dangerous,” “Multiplicity,” “Club Paradise” and “Serendipity.”

In sketch comedy, Levy was an integral part of the inaugural Toronto cast of comedy ensemble Godspell, alongside Martin Short, Gilda Radner, Andrea Martin, Victor Garber and Paul Shaffer. Additionally, Levy starred with Short and O’Hara in popular Canadian sketch comedy series “Second City Television Channel,” where Levy impersonated a wide range of celebrities and created a variety of iconic characters. For his work on SCTV, he won two Emmys for outstanding writing.

Levy has won the Legacy Award from the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, and he also received the Order of Canada as well as a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award — the foremost Canadian honor for excellence in the performing arts.

Levy will continue to be represented by Artists First Management, 42West, and Yorn, Barnes, Levine, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.