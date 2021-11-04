Eric Roberts, Saffron Burrows Wrap on Limited London-Set Series ‘Kensal Town’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Production has wrapped on London-set limited series “Kensal Town,” Variety can confirm.

The six-part drama series, which is set in one of the simultaneously richest and poorest parts of London, features Eric Roberts (“The Expendables”) and Saffron Burrows (“You”).

It is written, directed and produced by William Sarne (“Sean Garnier vs. the World”). Bob Clarke (“Boiling Point”), who raised finance via Samahoma Media Advisors from Insight Media Fund, also produces.

A broadcaster has not yet been lined up but season 1 will launch to the market this month.

Sarne was drawn to writing about the area because of its richly diverse community, both in terms of race, ethnicity, religion and socio-economic status given Kensal Town in north-west London is an area where supermodels and media moguls live side by side with gang members.

The series also stars Callum McGowan (“Jamestown”) as undercover policeman Euan and Emily Carey (“The Lost Girls”) as rich girl Juni, whose affluent parents are played by Roberts and Burrows.

Meanwhile, industry newcomers include Tien Lebon as gangleader Navros; Liluma H-Yates as Ammo, a gay Moroccan runaway; Sylvie Varcoe as teenage care-home worker Pandy; and Mischa Eckersley (“4 O’Clock Club”) as Ximena.

Grime artists P Money and Little Dee also make cameos in the series.

“I came up with the idea for ‘Kensal Town’ through growing up and observing the lives of the amazing multicultural community living around me, and knowing that their nefarious activities are not always what they seem,” said Sarne. “Working with the community to develop the story and script is a thrilling opportunity to bring an under-represented group of people onto television screens and create an authentic and unfiltered drama series. Names have been changed, events embroidered, and personalities merged but the place remains the same – Kensal Town!”

“Will’s vision for ‘Kensal Town’ was an instant winner for us — a dark, funny, and stylish drama unfolding across four seasons. He’s assembled a truly diverse cast of breakthrough actors, many of whom live nearby and who, along with the crew have contributed their own experiences and stories to a series which feels totally of the moment,” said Clarke. “With its iconic location — home to the Notting Hill carnival and world-famous streets like Portobello Road and Ladbroke Grove — it’s sure to have huge international appeal.”

“Kensal Town” is an Edit 6 production.