eOne Clinches SVOD Deal with Brazil’s Globo on ‘Nurses,’ ‘Burden of Truth’ & ‘Mary Kills People’

Brazil’s Globo, Latin America’s biggest media company, has sealed an exclusive SVOD deal on a trio of high-profile drama series – NBC-aired “Nurses,” The CW’s “Burden of Truth”and “Mary Kills People”- all sold by Entertainment One (eOne).

Announced in the run-up to next week’s NATPE Virtual Miami 2021 market, the exclusive licensing pact, involving over 70 hours of original drama, will see all the three dramas made available on Globo’s premium OTT service Globoplay, Brazil’s biggest domestic video streaming platform and one of the fastest-growing of large Latin American TV services.

Deal takes in seasons one and two of “Nurses” and life-of-series for legal thriller “Burden of Truth” and the ethics-questioning drama “Mary Kills People.”

“As the market leader in Brazil, we’re delighted to be partnering with Globo to bring these successful, critically-acclaimed series to Brazilian audiences,” said Dan Loewy, executive VP, Americas, international distribution, eOne.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with Globo which has and continues to be a terrific partner and look forward to more successes together,” he added.

Following the professional challenges and private emotions of five young nurses in the trenches at a busy downtown hospital, “Nurses” has sold to 100-plus territories worldwide. Recent sales pacts include Mexico (Televisa) as well as Australia (Foxtel), Germany (NBCUniversal International Networks) and France (Warner TV). Series has also closed Africa (NBCUniversal International Networks), Belgium (Streamz and SBS), Netherlands (Talpa Network), Iceland (Siminn), Middle East, (Fox Network Group), Turkey (FoxLife) and NBC in the U.S.

It aired on NBC from Dec. 7, punching 5.0 million viewers in linear and seven-day viewership and ranking as the No. 1 . non-sports show in the 10 p.m. slot across network and cable among total viewers, A18-49, A25-54 and A18-34.

Produced by ICF Films and eOne in association with Corus Entertainment, “Nurses” stars Tiera Skovbye (“Riverdale”), Natasha Calis (“The Possession”), Jordan Johnson-Hinds (“Blindspot”), Sandy Sidhu (“Home Before Dark”) and Donald MacLean Jr. (“Workin’ Moms”).

A CBC original series produced by IFC Films, Eagle Vision and eOne which has been re-upped for season four by CBC in Canada and The CW in the U.S., “Burden of Truth” turns on a ruthless big-city lawyer, Joanna Chang, played by “Smallville” star Kristin Kreuk, who goes back to her small hometown in Millwood, The visit proves life-changing.

Sold to more than 110 territories “Mary Kills People” stars Caroline Dhavernas (“Hannibal”) as a hugely hard-working single mother and ER medic doctor who covertly helps terminally ill patients with assisted deaths. When she begins to be exposed, she decides to fight back but things get even more complicated when she begins to develop feelings for Joel, (Jay Ryan, “It Chapter Two”), one of her terminally ill clients. The series is produced by eOne and Cameron Pictures, in association with Corus Entertainment.