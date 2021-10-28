Endemol Shine Boomdog Taps Former Argos Exec Jerry Rodriguez as Head of Scripted Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Mexico City-based Endemol Shine Boomdog has tapped former Argos Media Group chief creative officer Jerry Rodriguez as their new head of scripted content and senior VP.

Rodriguez, an Emmy-winning TV producer and director of comedy and drama programming, had been with Argos since 1999 where he held various positions of responsibility through the years.

His appointment signals Endemol Shine Boomdog’s steadfast commitment to produce more fiction content in the years to come. Fiction content production is revving up across Latin America as more deep-pocketed and indie players are joining the fray.

In his new role, Rodriguez will lead Boomdog’s scripted team, which created such recent series as “Súbete a Mi Moto” (Amazon Prime), “Nicky Jam: El Ganador” (Netflix) and the recently announced comedy series “Todo por Lucy” (a re-imagined version of the classic comedic series “I Love Lucy”) for Amazon Prime. He replaces Leonardo Zimbron, who departed in mid-October.

“Jerry brings with him a wealth of TV production oversight and experience; he’s the perfect executive to help us lead our forthcoming expansion of scripted development and output,” said Alejandro Rincon, CEO of Endemol Shine Boomdog.

“He also has tremendous relationships with all of the key buyers in the marketplace and a true understanding of what it takes to launch and successfully promote new series,” he added.

Expressing delight at joining the ESB team, Rodriguez concurred: “I know that together we will continue to create successful Latin-American productions, delivering high quality content to satisfy the enormous demand for powerful, hilarious and heartfelt stories in our countries and abroad.”

Rodriguez won an International Emmy for ESPN’s “Olympic Suite” in 2017. He was also nominated for an International Emmy for Disney Channel’s “Casting Zone” and won the jury prize for best documentary film with “Ocumicho” at the International Film Festival of Ajijic in Jalisco, Mexico.

At Argos, he was responsible for the creative supervision of scripted and unscripted content produced by the group. He also oversaw all marketing, media and branding materials for the Argos Media Group and all its companies.

Rodriguez also served simultaneously as general director for Mexico City-based Headroom, a boutique production shingle owned by Argos Media Group. There he managed an in-house team responsible for all project development, creative direction and production of drama and comedy series for broadcast and cable networks, as well as streaming platforms.

Through Headroom, Rodriguez produced and served as showrunner on “Dani Who?” for ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS), produced and directed three seasons of Comedy Central Latin America’s “Drunk History” and also produced five seasons of “Stand-Up Comedy” for Comedy Central.