Endeavor Content Pacts With Korean Producer Bon Factory for Television Series Deal

Endeavor Content has struck a multi-year deal with CJ ENM-backed South Korean production outfit Bon Factory, with an eye on developing television series in both English and Korean languages for the global market.

Resulting series will be produced with both global and Korean talent, and the partners will also look to cross-pollinate formats in each market. Endeavor Content previously inked a similar deal with Exile Content Studio in Latin America.

Led by Ken Oh and Suk-Hwan Moon, Bon Factory’s production credits include the series “You Are Beautiful,” “Master’s Sun,” “She Was Beautiful,” “What Happened to Ms. Kim,” “The Secretary” and “Encounter.” Korean powerhouse CJ ENM, which had a major hit on its hands with Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar winner “Parasite,” acquired the company in 2019.

“We are thrilled to partner with Endeavor Content to bring Korea’s top-notch creative talents and IPs to the global audience,” said Ken Oh, co-CEO of Bon Factory. “As the increasing fandom of Korean content has extended its boundaries beyond Asian market with a growing desire to connect with its creative talents, the time is ripe for Bon Factory and Endeavor Content to work together to develop an alliance.”

Kelly Miller, vice president of international strategy for Endeavor Content, added: “Compelling narrative should always find a global audience, and global stories demand top-tier talent in today’s marketplace to be told as genuinely as possible.

“South Korean culture has impacted the world globally, and Bon Factory’s storytelling style and ability to weave local and global approaches to content make this the perfect partnership.”

The deal comes as Korean fare soars to new heights overseas. The Korean wave, known as “Hallyu,” now encompasses everything from music in global superstars BTS, to hit international movies such as “Peninsula” and TV series like “Crash Landing on You.”