Edinburgh TV Festival Picks 105 Candidates for Talent Schemes

The Edinburgh TV Festival has revealed the 105 successful candidates that have been selected for its talent schemes — Ones to Watch, TV PhD and The Network. The schemes are part of The TV Foundation, the festival’s charity with a mission to identify and nurture the next generation of talent from all backgrounds.

Ones to Watch is aimed at those who already have three or more years’ experience in TV and are looking to make the next big step. Of the final 30 selected, 73% are women, 43% are from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds and 23% are disabled. More than 63% are freelance, and the remainder have been selected from leading companies, including Netflix, Studio Lambert, Nutopia and Little Dot Studios. The selected candidates will receive three days of bespoke sessions and training and 12 months of mentoring from senior industry figures.

The Network is the TV Foundation’s scheme for aspiring industry entrants. Of this year’s delegates, 40% are from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds and 38% are disabled. Network delegates will be given three days of sessions designed to introduce them to every aspect of the TV industry and equip them to begin successful TV careers. They also receive a year of mentoring and ongoing access to employability support through the TV Foundation’s job pool.

Sarah Vignoles, talent schemes director for The TV Foundation, said: “Fresh perspectives are what keep the TV industry ticking and I look forward to seeing our Ones to Watch, TV PhD and Network participants use their talent and drive to invigorate the industry from the ground up.”

TV PhD is a joint venture between the TV Foundation and the Arts and Humanities Research Council, part of U.K. Research and Innovation. It provides 15 early career researchers an intensive introduction to TV to equip them with the tools to work in or with the TV industry once they have completed their PhDs.

The festival runs Aug. 23-26 and is supported by YouTube and Screen Scotland.

The Edinburgh TV Festival Ones to Watch 2021 are:

Taking part in TV PhD 2021 are:

