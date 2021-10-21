Jodie Comer, ‘It’s A Sin,’ ‘Lupin’ Win Edinburgh TV Awards, BBC One Crowned Channel of the Year

Jodie Comer has won the Variety Outstanding Achievement Award at the 2021 Edinburgh TV awards. The award is in celebration of her work, which includes acclaimed U.K. dramas “Killing” Eve and “Help.”

Channel 4’s critically acclaimed hit “It’s A Sin” and Netflix’s global smash “Lupin” were awarded the national and international drama accolades respectively.

The cast of Channel 4’s “We Are Lady Parts” were presented with the Best Comedy Series award by this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival international editor, Tan France.

BBC One was crowned Channel of the Year, while Channel 4 won seven awards across the On Demand, Drama, Comedy, Actor, Factual and Breakthrough Talent categories.

Production Company of the Year was awarded to Bad Wolf and presented to Jane Tranter by “His Dark Materials” actor Amir Wilson.

The awards were presented in a digital ceremony hosted on the Edinburgh TV Festival’s Twitter handle by rising comedy star Kae Kurd, who prepared exclusive stand-up material for the event.

Edinburgh TV Festival creative director Stewart Clarke said: “Huge congratulations to all of the Edinburgh TV Awards winners, a line-up that truly takes in the best talent, producers, writers, and channels – and celebrates the incredible work of the brilliant people in our industry. And a special thank-you to all of the juries who gave up their time and to jury president Reggie Yates.”

Edinburgh TV Award Winners

Variety Outstanding Achievement Award

Jodie Comer

Best Comedy Series

“We Are Lady Parts” – Produced by Working Title Television for Channel 4

Best Documentary

“America’s War on Abortion” – Fuuse Films for ITV

Best Drama

“It’s A Sin” – RED Production Company for Channel 4 and HBO Max in association with All3media International

Best International Drama

“Lupin” – Gaumont Télévision for Netflix

Best Entertainment Series

“Rob & Romesh Vs.” – CPL Productions for Sky One

Best On Demand Service

All 4

Best Popular Factual Series

“Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back” – Rumpus Media for Channel 4

Best TV Actor – Comedy

O-T Fagbenle – “Maxxx”

The Green Award

Sky Sports featuring Sky Zero

Best TV Actor – Drama

Hayley Squires – “Adult Material”

Best TV Presenter

Roman Kemp

Breakthrough Talent

Yinka Bokinni

Specialist Channel of the Year

Sky Arts

Channel of the Year

BBC One

Global Success Award

All3Media International

Production Company of the Year

Bad Wolf

Small Indie of the Year

Flicker Productions