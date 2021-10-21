Jodie Comer, ‘It’s A Sin,’ ‘Lupin’ Win Edinburgh TV Awards, BBC One Crowned Channel of the Year

Jodie Comer has won the Variety Outstanding Achievement Award at the 2021 Edinburgh TV awards. The award is in celebration of her work, which includes acclaimed U.K. dramas “Killing” Eve and “Help.”
Channel 4’s critically acclaimed hit “It’s A Sin” and Netflix’s global smash “Lupin” were awarded the national and international drama accolades respectively.
The cast of Channel 4’s “We Are Lady Parts” were presented with the Best Comedy Series award by this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival international editor, Tan France.
BBC One was crowned Channel of the Year, while Channel 4 won seven awards across the On Demand, Drama, Comedy, Actor, Factual and Breakthrough Talent categories.
Production Company of the Year was awarded to Bad Wolf and presented to Jane Tranter by “His Dark Materials” actor Amir Wilson.
The awards were presented in a digital ceremony hosted on the Edinburgh TV Festival’s Twitter handle by rising comedy star Kae Kurd, who prepared exclusive stand-up material for the event.
Edinburgh TV Festival creative director Stewart Clarke said: “Huge congratulations to all of the Edinburgh TV Awards winners, a line-up that truly takes in the best talent, producers, writers, and channels – and celebrates the incredible work of the brilliant people in our industry. And a special thank-you to all of the juries who gave up their time and to jury president Reggie Yates.”
Edinburgh TV Award Winners
Variety Outstanding Achievement Award
Jodie Comer
Best Comedy Series
“We Are Lady Parts” – Produced by Working Title Television for Channel 4
Best Documentary
“America’s War on Abortion” – Fuuse Films for ITV
Best Drama
“It’s A Sin” – RED Production Company for Channel 4 and HBO Max in association with All3media International
Best International Drama
“Lupin” – Gaumont Télévision for Netflix
Best Entertainment Series
“Rob & Romesh Vs.” – CPL Productions for Sky One
Best On Demand Service
All 4
Best Popular Factual Series
“Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back” – Rumpus Media for Channel 4
Best TV Actor – Comedy
O-T Fagbenle – “Maxxx”
The Green Award
Sky Sports featuring Sky Zero
Best TV Actor – Drama
Hayley Squires – “Adult Material”
Best TV Presenter
Roman Kemp
Breakthrough Talent
Yinka Bokinni
Specialist Channel of the Year
Sky Arts
Channel of the Year
BBC One
Global Success Award
All3Media International
Production Company of the Year
Bad Wolf
Small Indie of the Year
Flicker Productions