‘Dog House’ Goes to Germany With ZDF Swooping For Channel 4 Format (EXCLUSIVE)

Germany is getting in “The Dog House.”

The popular Channel 4 format, which pairs prospective dog owners with shelter pups looking for forever homes, has been snapped up for a local adaptation by leading broadcaster ZDF.

Meanwhile, Five Mile Films’ original version of the human-hound matchmaking show for the U.K. broadcaster is also heading to Spain.

Channel 4 recently launched season 2 of the series, which is sold internationally by “The Circle” and “Race Across the World” sales firm All3Media International. The format finds hopeful owners arriving at North London’s Wood Green Animal Charity to be paired up with a dog by the shelter’s knowledgeable staff. With the demand for dogs in the U.K. rising by 650% over the last year, the uplifting show is especially topical and has been a hit with audiences.

ZDF has ordered a five-episode series that’s expected to debut in June. Filming will start in May and the series will be produced by All3Media-backed Tower Productions, which also makes the local “Undercover Boss” (RTL) and “Great Bake Off” (SAT.1).

Dietlinde Stroh, managing director at Tower Productions, said: “It was love at first sight when we were introduced to ‘The Dog House’ by our colleagues at All3Media International. This heart-warming show captures the beautiful relationship between humans and their four-legged friends and I am very happy that we get bring this wonderful format to German audiences with ZDF.”

Thorsten Haas, head of development entertainment at ZDF, added: “We are delighted to present this heartwarming new format. ‘The Dog House’ tells emotional and entertaining stories of how hopeful owners and homeless dogs are matched together and the uplifting entertainment the show provides makes it a great fit and a wonderful addition to our Sunday afternoon factual slot.”

“The Dog House” was picked up for the U.S. by HBO Max, and will be adapted locally in Australia by Network 10 later this year. All3Media International has also sold the finished Channel 4 series into Spain’s Canal Cosmopolitan, which has bought seasons 1 and 2. The show has already sold to VRT Belgium, SVT Sweden, TV2 Denmark, TVNZ New Zealand and CBC Canada.

Johnathan Hughes, sales manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at All3Media International, said: “‘The Dog House’ is proving to be just what viewers need right now — feel-good television full of emotional and uplifting real-life stories centred around the unique environment of a dog rescue centre. As Five Mile Films’ second series builds even further on its success in the U.K., I’m delighted to confirm that our friends at ZDF will be opening the doors to their very own ‘The Dog House’ later this year.”