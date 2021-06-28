‘Doctor Who’: ‘It’s A Sin’ Star Olly Alexander’s Reps Deny He Will Be the Next Time Lord

Speculation swirling around the identity of the next lead in the BBC’s long-running “Doctor Who” series has remained just that with representatives for “It’s A Sin” star Olly Alexander quashing rumors about his supposed casting.

U.K. tabloid The Sun suggested on Sunday that the Years and Years singer was in the running for the iconic role and that “It’s a Sin” creator Rusell T. Davies was championing Alexander.

Alexander won much acclaim playing Ritchie Tozer in the drama, which is set against the backdrop of the rise of AIDS in the 1980s.

“Olly is on the verge of being announced as the new Doctor. Negotiations are at an advanced stage,” The Sun claimed, citing a source. “He’s been heavily promoted for the role by Russell — who he’s worked closely with on other projects. Russell was impressed with his work and felt he was a great fit for the Doctor.”

However, on Monday, when contacted by Variety, Alexander’s management issued a statement densely packed with “Doctor Who” inside jokes, and ultimately denying the attachment — at least, for the time being.

“Even though Olly is often contacted by cybermen, I’m afraid I have to exterminate this spectulation [sic],” said a spokesperson for Alexander. “As nice as it is to see interest in this story regenerate, it just isn’t true. As Ood as it might sound, Olly is focusing on his music, for the time being.”

To clarify, “cybermen” are among the more persistent enemies of the Doctor and the Ood are an alien species with telepathic abilities with tentacles on their faces.

The BBC did not respond to a request for comment when approached by Variety.

The current Doctor is played by Jodie Whittaker. There is still no confirmation that she is stepping down from the role.

Science fiction series “Doctor Who” began airing on the BBC in 1963. It follows adventures of an extraterrestrial Time Lord in human form called the Doctor. It has a cult following in the U.K. and globally.