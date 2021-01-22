DJ Khaled to Host MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, DJ Khaled signs on to host the MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 and Foxtel snags “The Drew Barrymore Show” in Australia.

AWARDS

Grammy-winning producer, DJ and record exec DJ Khaled will host the MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 (MAMA), broadcasting globally for the first time on MTV Feb. 20. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Khaled will host the virtual ceremony from his home in Miami.

MAMA Kampala 2021 features 20 awards handed out to celebrate the best in African talent over the past year. In addition to more general prizes: best male artist, female artist, song and collaboration, the MAMAs will recognize work from Portuguese and French-speaking Africa with the introduction of the Best Lusophone and Best Francophone categories. Other new awards include the MAMA Generation Change Award, Best Fan Base, Alone Together Best Lockdown Performance and Personality of the Year.

“MTV has always been a great partner, so I jumped at the opportunity to host this year’s MAMAs,” said DJ Khaled. “I can’t wait to celebrate the incredible music that comes out of Africa, which has inspired me throughout my career.”

DISTRIBUTION

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group and Australian pay-TV leader Foxtel have struck a deal for the local rights to “The Drew Barrymore Show.” It will begin playing from Feb. 1 on Foxtel’s Fox Arena and On Demand.

The first episode available under the new deal will feature a “Charlie’s Angels” reunion with Barrymore meeting up with guests Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, nearly 20 years since the blockbuster film premiered. The show is produced and distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures Television, with Barrymore, Chris Miller, Ember Truesdell and Jason Kurtz as executive producers.