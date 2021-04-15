Disney Plus Unveils Trio of U.K. Scripted Shows From ‘Happy Valley,’ ‘Killing Eve’ Creatives

BAFTA-winning writer Sally Wainwright (“Happy Valley,” “Gentleman Jack”), “Killing Eve” producer Sally Woodward Gentle and producers Faith Penhale (“Les Miserables”) and Stephen Garrett (“The Night Manager”) are among the creatives behind Disney Plus’ first scripted slate out of the U.K.

Meanwhile, debut screenwriter Emma Moran is behind a new Star Original comedy.

The U.K. original productions are as follows, with synopses provided by Disney:

Penned by Wainwright, “The Ballad of Renegade Nell” is billed as a “Disney-branded swashbuckling adventure series” that is set in the 18th century and produced by Lookout Point (“Gentleman Jack,” “A Suitable Boy”). When she’s framed for murder, Nell Jackson is forced into a life of highway robbery, along with her two orphaned sisters Roxanne and George. Aided by a plucky little spirit called Billy Blind, Nell realizes that fate has put her on the wrong side of the law for a reason, a reason much bigger than she could’ve ever imagined — a reason that goes right up to Queen Anne and beyond, to the struggle for power raging across the battlefields of Europe. The project is executive produced by Sally Wainwright, Faith Penhale and Will Johnston from BBC Studios-backed Lookout Point.

Elsewhere, Star Original “Culprits” is a dark comedy heist series from filmmaker J Blakeson (“I Care A Lot,” “The Disappearance of Alice Creed”). The show follows what happens after a heist, when the crew have gone their separate ways, but are being targeted by a killer one-by-one. Created and directed by Blakeson, the series is executive produced by Garrett and produced by Morenike Williams (“Killing Eve”). Culprits is a Character 7 production.

Finally, “Extraordinary” is a Star Original comedy series from new talent Emma Moran. The show follows Jen, a young, self-aware woman who lives in a world where everyone has a superpower — except her. From BAFTA, Golden Globe, Emmy and Peabody Award-winning production company Sid Gentle Films, the comedy is about being young and finding your feet in a confusing world, when all you’ll ever be is ‘ordinary.’ Extraordinary is executive produced by Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris (“Killing Eve”) and Charles Dawson, and created by Moran.

More to come.