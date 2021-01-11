Disney Plus Poaches Channel 4 Executive Sean Doyle for Unscripted Push

Disney Plus has hired Channel 4 executive Sean Doyle as part of its unscripted entertainment team, Variety has confirmed.

Doyle will serve as director of original production for unscripted general entertainment, leading on development and production of original unscripted entertainment for the Media Networks at Disney in Europe and Africa, focusing on Disney Plus and the general entertainment service.

Doyle — who is currently based between Belfast and Glasgow — will report into former BBC Studios scripted executive Liam Keelan, who serves as VP of original productions for Europe and joined the Mouse House last year.

Doyle has been a rising star in the unscripted arena for many years, making a significant mark at ViacomCBS-backed broadcaster Channel 5 before moving to Channel 4 in 2018. At Channel 5, Doyle was one of programming chief Ben Frow’s go-to commissioners, and responsible for a successful “Blind Date” reboot as well as “In Solitary: The Anti-Social Experiment” and “Celebrity In Solitary.” He also brought “The Bachelor” back to Channel 5.

At Channel 4, Doyle has served as deputy head of features and formats, reporting into division chief Sarah Lazenby.

Close to a year since launching across most of Europe, the appointment shows Disney Plus following a similar trajectory in the region to rivals Netflix and Amazon, and poaching top talent from local broadcasters.

U.K. outlet Broadcast was first to report the news.