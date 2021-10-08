‘Decades That Defined Us’ Documentary Series Launches at Mipcom (EXCLUSIVE)

A three-part documentary series exploring the turbulent decades spanning the 1960s to the 1980s is launching at Mipcom.

“Decades That Defined Us,” produced by Argonon-backed label Like A Shot Entertainment, is being introduced to global buyers descending on Cannes next week for annual TV market Mipcom. The show looks at the 30-year period through archive footage and recorded testimony.

Fully funded by Like A Shot, the program is uniquely shot without contemporary contributor commentary and is instead seen through the eyes and words of those living through the period at the time, from news presenters to presidents, everyday people to pop stars.

Key moments and milestones discussed include Martin Luther King’s drive for equality, the dawn of mass air travel, the moon landing, the mania surrounding The Beatles and Flower Power, all the way through to the music of Duran Duran and Wham, and a decade of outlandish fashion.

Henry Scott, managing director of Like a Shot Entertainment, said: “This three-part series takes a whole new approach to contemporary history, inviting viewers on a journey across the decades that defined the modern world via the experiences of those living through them in the moment. This project, wholly funded by Like a Shot, delves deep into archive and previously unseen testimony to paint a picture of life in these era-defining decades.”

The series follows Like a Shot’s recently announced show “Black Panthers of WW2,” which will make its global premiere on UKTV’s Yesterday in October during Black History Month.

“Decades That Defined Us” is executive produced by Henry Scott, Steve Gillham and Danny O’Brien for Like a Shot. The series is being distributed at Mipcom by BossaNova.