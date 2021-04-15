‘Das Boot’ Producer Moritz Polter to Join ITV Studios, Create High-End Scripted Label

Moritz Polter, executive producer of Sky series “Das Boot” and “Freud” for Netflix/ORF, is joining ITV Studios and establishing a high-end German scripted label.

The label will be launched later in 2021. Moritz will be based in Germany with an international scope and will report into Lisa Perrin, managing director of international production at ITV Studios in London.

He was previously executive producer of international television series at Bavaria Fiction.

Moritz was named as one of the Variety Top 10 Global Creatives to Watch, and has won accolades like the ROMY Award for best producer TV-Fiction for “Freud” and the ROMY Award jury prize for “Das Boot.”

The name of the new label will be revealed in due course and ITV Studios will distribute its series internationally.

Perrin said: “We have long been aware of the scope for high quality European drama to find international success, but currently the opportunity is at a record high. Increasingly, well-produced German drama series are proving themselves to have global resonance and several of the most successful have been brought to screen by Moritz Polter. We’re delighted to welcome him into the ITV Studios family and are excited about what we can achieve together.”

Polter said: “I am thrilled to join the ITV Studios family. Looking at the amazing producer talent which is already part of the business I am overjoyed to be given the opportunity to create my own label among such an illustrious group. ITV Studios is a great partner which is looking for the same thing I am looking for: bringing together exceptional talent behind and in front of the camera to create exciting, thought-provoking and entertaining programs which reach local and global audiences alike.”

Before Bavaria Fiction, Polter spent nine years with Tandem Productions, ultimately as VP, production, where he supervised series “Crossing Lines,” starring Donald Sutherland and William Fichtner, and “Spotless,” a Canal Plus Création Originale series.