Oscar Winner Danis Tanovic Boards Serbian-Hungarian Comedy-Drama Series ‘Frust’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar-winning director Danis Tanovic (“No Man’s Land”) has boarded the high-end comedy-drama series “Frust,” which is currently being developed by Serbia’s Firefly Prods. and Hungary’s Joyrider.

The six-episode series follows a young writer struggling for recognition. The writer suddenly becomes a local celebrity after accidentally shooting a petty criminal who’s been terrorizing his neighborhood. Production of the series is slated for 2022.

“Frust” is among a slate of projects being presented at the European Film Market by Firefly, the Belgrade-based production outfit co-founded by Ivana Mikovic and Boban Jevtic.

Also in development is “Absolute 100,” a six-episode series based on the hit film by Srdan Golubović, which tells the story of a talented amateur shooter who reluctantly kills a local criminal when her family is threatened. Golubović, whose drama “Father” unspooled in the Berlinale’s Panorama sidebar last year, will lead the directors team.

Inspired by real-life events, “Black Wedding” (pictured) is a 10-part series about a police inspector who finds himself pulled into a battle against the forces of darkness while investigating a bloody massacre in a remote village. Currently in post-production, “Black Wedding” is slated to premiere at the Sarajevo Film Festival this August before airing locally in October.

The company is also exploring international sales of “The Family,” a five-episode historical series set in the days before the arrest of Slobodan Milosevic, which will premiere locally this month.

Despite the pandemic, Firefly has ambitious plans for 2021. Along with building a new studio complex in Belgrade, the company will film the six-episode sci-fi teen drama “Block 27” and the 10-episode drama “The Children of Evil.” It also continues to develop the series “Rabies” and “Gorilla” for the international market.