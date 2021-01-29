Daisy Ridley, James McAvoy, Jade Thirlwall, Dizzee Rascal Feature in ‘Celebrity Bake Off’ For Cancer Charity

BAFTA-winning “X-Men” actor James McAvoy, “Star Wars” actor Daisy Ridley, musician Dizzee Rascal and Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall are among the luminaries participating in a celebrity version of hit show “The Great British Bake Off.”

“The Great Celebrity Bake Off” is in aid of the Stand Up To Cancer charity and will air on U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 this spring. The five new episodes will feature 20 famous faces from the worlds of entertainment, sport, music and film.

They also include double Olympic Champion Dame Kelly Holmes; actor and comedian John Bishop; filmmaker and author Stacey Dooley; comedian and presenter Tom Allen; comedian, author, screenwriter and television presenter David Baddiel; internet celebrity KSI; TV presenter and Paralympian Ade Adepitan; author and broadcaster Philippa Perry; broadcaster Nick Grimshaw; comedian Rob Beckett; singer-songwriter Alexandra Burke; TV personality Anneka Rice; actor Reece Shearsmith; multi-platinum selling artist Anne-Marie; singer-songwriter Nadine Coyle; and comedian, writer, presenter and actor Katherine Ryan.

Each episode will see four celebrities compete over three baking challenges in a bid to win the Star Baker apron. In the “Bake Off” tent, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will judge each bake, and Matt Lucas will host.

Stand Up To Cancer, is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research U.K. and Channel 4. Since its launch in the U.K. in 2012, it has raised over £62 million ($85 million), funding 55 clinical trials and projects involving 11,000 cancer patients across the country.

“The Great Celebrity Bake Off” for Stand Up To Cancer was commissioned by Sarah Lazenby, outgoing head of formats and features at Channel 4. It is a Love Productions series and the executive producers are Richard McKerrow, Letty Kavanagh and Kieran Smith.

Lazenby said: “What we all need right now is more joy. ‘Bake Off’ is serving up yet another dollop of fun courtesy of some very willing celebrities. We can’t promise a huge helping of baking inspiration, but we can deliver some much-needed laughs.”