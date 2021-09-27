‘Controlling Britney Spears’ Acquired by Red Arrow Studios International – Global Bulletin

ACQUISITION

Red Arrow Studios International has picked up international rights to “Controlling Britney Spears,” the follow-up documentary to “Framing Britney Spears,” produced by The New York Times and Red Arrow Studios’ Left/Right.

The documentary was inspired by a confidential report obtained by The New York Times in which Spears told a court investigator that her conservatorship had devolved into “an oppressive and controlling tool against her.” The new documentary reveals previously un-published details about the Times’ investigation which uncovered an extensive surveillance network created to monitor her every move. “Controlling Britney Spears” premiered last week on FX and Hulu in the U.S. It is directed by Samantha Stark, with Liz Day as supervising producer and reporter.

“We are delighted to be distributing this fascinating follow-up to one of the most talked about television events of the year, which sold widely across every continent,” said Red Arrow president and managing director Tim Gerhartz. “We are already seeing huge interest in ‘Controlling Britney Spears’ from our partners globally and are look forward to bringing these new revelations to viewers around the world very soon.”

OPTION

U.K/L.A.-based production company Studio Lambert has optioned Nicola Williams’ legal thriller “Without Prejudice,” republished this year as part of Bernardine Evaristo’s Black Britain: Writing Back, which celebrates pioneering books which depict Black Britain. The book turns on Lee Mitchell, a thirty-year-old barrister from a working-class Caribbean background who has been assigned to a case that could make or break her legal career, while dealing with another, more personal case in which she is called as a witness. Two new books in the series have also been acquired by publisher Hamish Hamilton which will expand on the character and her world. Rebecca Watson of Valerie Hoskins Associates negotiated the deal on behalf of Jonathan Ruppin of The Ruppin Agency & Writers’ Studio.

DISTRIBUTION

Factual entertainment producers WildBear Entertainment in Australia have launched a new distribution division, WildBear International, just ahead of this year’s Mipcom and fall sales season. The division will be led by WildBear CEO Michael Tear, who will work out of the company’s Canberra offices. Edwina Thring and Margaret Yoshida of Wild Thring Media, WildBear’s long-term co-production and pre-sales finance partner, will head a Europe-based sales team for the label. WildBear International’s opening slate highlights three history series: “Rise and Fall: The Turning Point of WWII,” “The World War” and “Bomber of Terror WWII”; two natural history programs: “World’s Most Toxic Animals” and “Under the Sea”: and three seasons of “Demolition Down Under” as well as Season 2 of “Mega Mechanics.” All are produced by WildBear Entertainment.