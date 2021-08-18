Comcast, ViacomCBS to Launch European Streaming Service SkyShowtime

Comcast and ViacomCBS have teamed up to launch a new streaming service in more than 20 European markets.

The new platform, which is called SkyShowtime, will reach 90 million homes and convene entertainment, movies and original series from NBCUniversal, Sky and ViacomCBS brands, including titles from Showtime, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Paramount Plus originals, Sky Studios, Universal Pictures and Peacock. The slate will span all genres and audience categories, including scripted dramas, kids and family, key franchises, premiere movies, local programming and documentaries and factual content.

SkyShowtime is expected to launch in 2022, subject to regulatory approval. The partnership is structured as a joint venture, with equal investment and joint control by ViacomCBS and Comcast. Details around subscription price are forthcoming.

The launch comes just weeks after Comcast revealed its streamer Peacock would be launching as part of Sky later this year. Meanwhile, ViacomCBS is also partnering with Sky to launch Paramount Plus on the service in the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

It seems this new service, SkyShowtime, is being positioned to hit additional European markets, outside the core markets of the U.K., France, Germany and Italy.

Comcast and ViacomCBS confirmed on Wednesday that the platform will be made available in Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

The service will feature more than 10,000 hours of entertainment, including first-run, new movies and TV seasons that will launch every month.

“With the launch of SkyShowtime we are well-positioned to utilize our global content engine to create a compelling streaming offering, quickly and at scale, with a smart strategic phased investment,” said Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International. “As a complement to our recently announced Paramount Plus partnership with Sky in the U.K., Italy, and Germany, SkyShowtime represents a huge opportunity to accelerate our market expansion and build a leadership position in SVOD in Europe.”

“Our new streaming service, SkyShowtime, will combine the best of the U.S. and Europe with iconic brands and world-class entertainment for millions of consumers in more than 20 new markets in Europe,” said Dana Strong, Sky’s newly installed group chief executive.

“On the heels of Peacock coming to Sky, this partnership provides an innovative approach to quickly scale internationally and monetize content across Europe. Drawing on the strength of the incredible programming from NBCUniversal, Sky, and ViacomCBS, and powered by Peacock’s platform technology, SkyShowtime will provide a truly compelling lineup for the whole family and strong brand recognition across these regions.”