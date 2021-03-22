Sony Pictures TV Latin America, Mediapro Studio Initiate Alliance With ‘Código Implacable’

“Codigo Implacable,” the first project from a co-development and co-production between Sony Pictures Television and The Mediapro Studio, has gone into production in Colombia.

Based on a project originally entitled “35 Years and Counting,” which was announced at the 2019 L.A. Screenings, the series is created by TMS Director of International Content Development Ran Tellem, an Emmy-winning executive producer of “Homeland,” and Mariano Baselga, an executive producer on TMS banner hit “The Head.” The 10-part thriller is being produced by Sony Pictures Television Latin America and TMS for Latin American SVOD service Claro Video.

Penned by José Miguel Nuñez, the Emmy-winning writer of “El Vato,” “Código Implacable” is directed by Joel Novoa (“God’s Slave”), an alum of SPT’s Diverse Directors Program, and executive produced by Madeleine Contreras (“La Reina del Sur”).

“Código Implacable” stars Paulina Gaitán (“Narcos”), Ana Layevska (“La Negociadora”), Pascacio López (“Falsa Identidad”) and Guillermo Quintanilla (“El Señor de los Cielos”). The show follows an investigative team tasked with capturing a serial rapist known as “El Perfumado,” who’s remained at large for 35 years. They succeed, but his capture lays bare a web of corruption that requires the agents to show the utmost solidarity if they want to see justice served.

“This a high-quality series with a unique narrative and a suspenseful story that keeps the audience engaged in search of answers at every turn,” said Ana Bond, SPT senior VP and managing director, international production, Latin America and U.S. Hispanic.

“Código Implacable” is “one of those projects that when you listen to the pitch, you can see the entire series in front of your eyes: An extraordinary thriller, very original in its approach,” added Daniel Burman, head of content, TMS U.S.

“From the moment the idea was born, in a cafe in Madrid, to where we are now shooting in Latin America, it is a miracle, ‘Código Implacable’ will show us that people can work together, and if we don’t let age, gender, race get in the way, we have no limits,” Tellem said.

The series will be distributed worldwide by The Mediapro Studio Distribution and Sony Pictures Television.