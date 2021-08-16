‘After Life’ Producer Charlie Hanson, Subject of Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Resigns From Ex-Wife Amma Asante’s Company (EXCLUSIVE)

Disgraced “After Life” producer Charlie Hanson has severed his last ties with ex-wife Amma Asante (“Belle”) after resigning from her production company AWOL Films.

Hanson, who was removed as a producer from the hit Ricky Gervais show by Netflix after being accused of historic sexual assaults in May, has been a part of the company since its incorporation in 2002.

In June, The Times of London reported that 11 women had complained about Hanson’s conduct. An anonymous email detailing the allegations against him was sent to Netflix, which quickly moved to remove the producer from the third season of the show, which was then in production.

Hanson denied the allegations at the time, with his lawyers telling Variety: “He maintains that he has never acted inappropriately on any production, or at all, and has never had any complaints made about his conduct over the course of many decades in the media industry.”

Both Hanson and Asante were initially appointed directors of AWOL Films in 2002. Hanson resigned in 2013, around the time he and Asante are believed to have divorced, but stayed on as company secretary.

He resigned from the post earlier this month, Companies House records show, with Asante replacing him in the role.

In May, three days before the accusations about Hanson were published, Asante resigned from Hanson’s company Tantrum Films, where she was listed as both a director and company secretary.

Tantrum Films produced Asante’s 2018 feature “Where Hands Touch,” which starred Amandla Stenberg.

AWOL Films produced Asante’s directorial debut, “A Way of Life,” in 2004.

Reps for both Hanson and Asante didn’t respond to Variety by press time.