Channel 4 Literacy Format ‘The Write Offs’ Scores Local Versions in Australia, Denmark (EXCLUSIVE)

Channel 4 format “The Write Offs” is getting local versions in Australia and Denmark, marking the first international deals for the Banijay-sold format.

Originally created by Shine TV for Channel 4, “The Write Offs” finds former “Great British Bake Off” host Sandi Toksvig helping a group of adults improve their literacy. Metronome Productions will make the local Danish version for DR1, while SBS has ordered its own version of the show, which will be called “Lost for Words.” Endemol Shine Australia will produce.

Like the U.K. version, the Australian and Danish productions offer a group of adults the chance to change their lives forever. In the show, they receive one-to-one tuition and face entertaining tasks to take them out of their comfort zones in order to improve their reading and writing.

Lucas Green, global head of content operations at Banijay, said: “‘The Write Offs’ is a heart-warming format which uses personal stories to address a critical issue relevant to every country around the globe. Whilst the subjects’ journeys are poignant and challenging, this uplifting show is full of heart, humour and triumph as viewers see the participants grow in confidence like never before, to share their newfound abilities in front of an audience of stunned and proud loved ones.”

Lana Salah, executive producer at Shine TV, added: “Shine TV aims to create thought-provoking formats which entertain, and we are incredibly proud to add another travelling format to our roster. ‘The Write Offs’ is an empowering series, tackling a sensitive topic with sense of warmth and fun, it’s going to be exciting to see how the lives of learners from Australia and Denmark will be changed forever.”

Metronome Productions’ portfolio includes the likes of “MasterChef Denmark,” “The Block,” “TaskMaster,” “The Island” and “Ex on the Beach.” Last year, the company produced new formats “Alone Together” and “Fabulous Dads,” with both showing international potential.

Endemol Shine Australia produces “MasterChef,” “Big Brother,” “Australian Survivor,” “LEGO Masters,” “Married at First Sight” and International Emmy Award-winning “Old People’s Home For 4 Years Olds.”

