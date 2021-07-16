Jermaine Jenas to Front Post-Euro 2020 Racism Documentary for Channel 4 – Global Bulletin

DOCUMENTARY

Channel 4 in the U.K. have commissioned Flicker Productions to produce “Football Trolls” (working title), an hour-long documentary on the relationship between social media, racism and soccer, hosted by former Newcastle and Tottenham midfielder-turned BT Sport pundit Jermaine Jenas. The commission comes amid outcry about racial abuse suffered by England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka following England’s loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. Hardly new or unique however, many Black players in the English Premiere League have suffered targeted, racial abuse on social media for years.

“This film is incredibly important to me and something I’ve been working on for a while. there has been an ongoing conversation surrounding racism and football for as long as I can remember, and the reactions to the Euros has been heart-breaking,” said Jenas in a release. “I’ve felt sick to my stomach reading the comments and chants and promise to make it my mission to help create positive change… Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and all the other social platforms out there, we have to hold these trolls accountable, we have to do better.”

AWARDS

Samaira Iqbal is the winner of the 2021 BAFTA Kids’ Young Presenter Competition. BAFTA, partnering with Sky Kids’ “FYI,” assigned a panel of professional presenters and producers to select the 15-year-old from more than 200 applicants. In her video, Iqbal used sign language to interview her sister. Iqbal will now present at next year’s BAFTA and be offered an opportunity to feature on the popular Sky Kids’ news show “FYI.” The prize was presented to Iqbal by her soccer hero, Manchester United and England midfielder Jessie Lingard, and she was allowed to interview the gregarious sports and social media superstar. She also taught him how to sign her name.

SERIES

Banijay Iberia’s Diagnoal TV is teaming with journalist and novelist Sergio Vila-Sanjuán on “Royal Palace. Brilliance and Tragedy of the Spanish Monarchy,” a new dramatized series focusing on the Spanish monarchy. Diagonal TV (“Isabel,” “Cathedral of the Sea”) will produce the series’ 22 episodes. Crossing over four generations of the Bourbon family’s reign, from the turn of the 20th century up until a tumultuous 2014, the series is the latest announcement of royal fare from the peninsula, after Movistar Plus announced last week that it is working on a “The Crown”-style series about the life and times of King Juan Carlos I titled “El Rey.”

APPOINTMENT

WarnerMedia has boosted its HBO Asia Originals team by appointing industry veteran Lee May-Yi as the lead of development & production – unscripted, while Garon De Silva has been named the new lead of development & production – scripted. Taiwan-based Lee joins WarnerMedia from National Geographic where she joined forces with creative talent across Southeast Asia, Japan and China. De Silva is an internal promotion, He has previously overseen the development of scripted HBO Asia originals including “Dream Raider” (2020), “Invisible Stories” (2020) “Food ore” (2019) “Folklore” (2018) “Grisse” (2018) “Halfworlds S2” (2017), “The Teenage Psychic” (2017) and “Sent” (2017. Upcoming originals include documentary “Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle,” period drama “Legacy,” horror series “Folklore S2”, Thai young-adult drama “Forbidden” and season three of anthology series “Halfworlds.”

FESTIVALS

Edinburgh International Film Festival will host a special screening of the hotly-anticipated film adaptation of the musical “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” with Jamie Campbell himself and his mother Margaret in attendance. Stage director Jonathan Butterell makes his feature-film debut as director, with the script and lyrics written by Tom MacRae and songs by Dan Gillespie Sells. The film’s score was composed by Sells and Anne Dudley. Mark Herbert, Peter Carlton, and Arnon Milchan produce with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden, Peter Balm, Niall Shamma and Jes Wilkins serving as executive producers.

RESTORATION

Studiocanal is working on a 4K restoration of Joseph Losey’s (“The Servant”) “Mr. Klein” for the film’s 45th anniversary. The French Academy Cesar Award-winning doppelganger thriller stars Alain Delon (“Le Samouraï, Zorro”) in what became a career-defining role. Jeanne Moreau (“Nikita”) also makes a special appearance. The restoration was done by Hiventy and overseen by Studiocanal, with the remaster set to receive a theatrical release in the U.S. and France later this summer, and be available on Studiocanal home platforms starting in September.