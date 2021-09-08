Cast Revealed for Shane Meadows’ BBC drama ‘The Gallows Pole’: Michael Socha, Sophie McShera, Anthony Welsh Amid Line-Up

“This is England’s” Michael Socha, Disney “Cinderella” star Sophie McShera and “Master of None’s” Anthony Welsh (pictured) are all set to appear in Shane Meadows’ BBC period drama “The Gallows Pole.”

Based on Benjamin Myers’ novel of the same name, the series tells the true story of David Hartley (played by Socha) and the Cragg Vale Coiners who, against a backdrop of eighteenth century Yorkshire, embark on the biggest fraud in British history.

Also appearing in the series are Thomas Turgoose (“This is England”), George MacKay (“1917”), Tom Burke (“Mank”), Cara Theobold (“Downton Abbey”), Yusra Warsama (“Castle Rock”), Eve Burley (“Secret State”), Nicole Barber Lane (“Hollyoaks”), Samuel Edward-Cook (“Peaky Blinders”), Joe Sproulle (“The A Word”), Adam Fogerty (“Legend”) and Fine Time Fontayne (“How We Used to Live”).

Following an open casting call involving 6,500 self-tapes, the show will also feature an ensemble of first-time actors. Casting director Shaheen Baig (“The Virtues”) collaborated with Meadows on the line-up.

Element Pictures, the company behind “Normal People,” are producing the series in association with A24.

The six-part series is already in production in Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.

“Putting this cast together (with the undying support of Shaheen Baig and her amazing team) has been an absolute joy,” said Meadows. “To be working with actors I’ve grown up with and/or have been desperate to work with, alongside oodles of incredible ‘as yet’ undiscovered (Yorkshire based) talent, is an absolute honour and I’ve not been this passionate about shooting a project in years!”

“Shane’s talent for spotting and working with the newest and most authentic talent is second to none and will play a key role in setting this drama apart,” said director of BBC drama Piers Wenger. “It’s an honour to be working with Shane, our friends at Element, and our partners at A24, to see this amazing story start to come to life.”

“Working with the BBC and A24 on Shane Meadows’ first period drama is incredibly exciting for all of us at Element,” read a statement from the company. “Shane’s unique take on the story combined with the stunning cast he has assembled will make for an intoxicating and unforgettable series.”

Wenger is responsible for commissioning “The Gallows Pole.” Element Pictures, in association with Big Arty for BBC and A24, will produce alongside Nickie Sault. A24 will also handle international sales.