Canneseries TV Drama Festival Postponed Again to Mipcom

For the second year running, Canneseries, one of the biggest TV festivals in France, has been forced to push back to Mipcom.

Originally scheduled to take place from April 9-14 this year, running parallel to mid-April’s online MipTV, the 4th Canneseries, which was envisaged as an onsite-online hybrid event, will now take place like 2020’s third edition, at the same time as Mipcom, running this year over Oct. 8-13.

“We’ve taken the reasonable decision to postpone the festival because of the fresh uncertainty about April. Nobody knows what will happen. We had a really great festival in October last year so we’ll do the same in 2021,” said Canneseries managing director Benoît Louvet. “We’ll have more possibility to welcome national and international talent and have more series,” he added.

Louvet told Variety that the October event, as indeed all future Canneseries editions, would maintain the hybrid format of the third, which saw series and masterclasses offered online and in Cannes itself. It was “mandatory,” however, Louvet added, for Canneseries to be celebrated on site.

Some shows had already been lined up for April’s edition. Louvet said he was confident, however, that they could be moved to October.

The fall event will maintain the basic format of Canneseries over its first three editions, given its success, Louvet said. “We will change a few small details but we won’t change the structures. Of course we’d like to have more stars attending this year than last, and more series.” A full festival program now looks likely to be announced around the third week in September, Louvet added.

Though international travel bans limited the number of overseas guests at the event, Canneseries saw a considerable number of French festival executives descend on the Riviera delighted to attend their first major festival in many cases since Berlin in February 2020.

Canneseries’ move to October in 2021 looks to most certainly strengthen Mipcom. Screenings at many TV trade fairs can be bought. Canneseries, in contrast, adds an independent curated competition which international distributors and buyers both welcome.