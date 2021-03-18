BAFTA-Nominated ‘Rocks’ Actor Bukky Bakray to Star in BBC and Netflix Drama ‘You Don’t Know Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

One of the bright lights of this year’s awards season, BAFTA best actress nominee Bukky Bakray of the film “Rocks” will star in forthcoming BBC One and Netflix drama “You Don’t Know Me.”

Produced by Snowed-In Production and co-produced with Netflix, the show has now begun filming in Birmingham. The project is an adaptation of Imran Mahmood’s bestselling novel, and is written by “The Crown” and “Judy” writer Tom Edge.

Directed by Sarmad Masud (“My Pure Land,” “Bulletproof”), the four-part drama turns on a young man named Hero (Samuel Adewunmi) who, with overwhelming evidence against him, stands accused of murder. At his trial, Hero tells an extraordinary story about the woman he loves (Kyra, played by Sophie Wilde), and how he risked everything to save her. Hero swears he is innocent, but can we believe him?

Bakray plays Bless, Hero’s younger sister, who is a guiding force for her older brother and believes fiercely in his innocence.

The series also stars Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (“Tomb Raider”), Tuwaine Barrett (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”), Yetunde Oduwole (“Carnage”) and Nicholas Khan (“Transformers: The Last Knight”)

Series producer is Jules Hussey (“Guilt”), while producer is Rienkje Attoh (“Noughts + Crosses”). Executive producers are Ruth Kenley-Letts, Neil Blair and Jenny Van Der Lande (“Mrs Wilson”) and Kate Crowe (“Taboo”). Lucy Richer (“Small Axe”) is executive producing for the BBC.

“You Don’t Know Me” will air on flagship channel BBC One and VOD service iPlayer in the U.K. while Netflix has global rights outside the U.K., Ireland and China.

The production, with support from the BBC, is also running a remote high-end TV training program with Film Birmingham for 10 trainees from underrepresented groups.

Snowed-In Productions previously produced Ruth Wilson starrer “Mrs Wilson” for BBC One and ITV mini-series “Too Close,” starring Emily Watson and Denise Gough.