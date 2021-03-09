The Queen Breaks Silence Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Bombshell Interview

Buckingham Palace has broken its silence following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive CBS interview on Sunday.

In a statement on behalf of the Queen that was released Tuesday evening, U.K. time, the Palace said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

The statement comes less than 24 hours after the couple’s no-holds-barred interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on ITV Monday evening, during which Markle and Prince Harry revealed that a member of the Royal Family had aired concerns over what skin color their firstborn, Archie, would have. Separately, Markle spoke very candidly about her feelings of isolation during her life as a working member of the “Firm,” and also admitted to having had suicidal thoughts.

While CBS grabbed just over 17 million viewers Stateside, ITV drew a peak audience of 12.3 million — the biggest audience on any U.K. channel, outside of government and pandemic-related announcements, since the “Strictly Come Dancing” final on BBC One in December 2020.

Buckingham Palace has been expected to respond to the allegations of racism made by the couple, but it was unclear what the strategy would be and when they might release a statement, if at all.

More to come.