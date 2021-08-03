‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Production Back Underway Following COVID-19 Cases (EXCLUSIVE)

Lady Whistledown’s quill is scrawling once more.

“Bridgerton” season 2 production has arguably been through more drama than the show itself, but after two abrupt halts due to COVID-19 cases, the Netflix hit is back up and running. Showrunner Chris Van Dusen confirmed the good news to Variety.

“We are back under way. We had to delay because of COVID, but we’re back in it,” said the showrunner, who is currently shuttling back and forth between Los Angeles and the London-based set. “Right now I’m in post, editing our first couple episodes, which are looking great.”

The show was shut down indefinitely in mid-July following a second confirmed case. At the time, Netflix declined to comment on whether the two cases were among members of the cast or crew, but confirmed that both persons went into isolation. “Bridgerton” was one of several of high-profile projects shooting in the U.K. to be struck by the virus in the last few weeks (“Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” being another notable victim).

News of the resumption will be a sigh of relief to the army of “Bridgerton” fans who were beginning to wonder whether they might have to wait a little longer than expected for the return of the Bridgerton clan’s marital antics. Season 2, based on the second novel in Julia Quinn’s series, is set to focus on the family’s eldest son Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his quest to find a suitable partner.

“We pick up Anthony after we’ve seen what he’s been through with his mistress. He’s thinking, ‘Was that love?’ Some would call it that, others would not. We’re exploring those concepts of duty and honor once again,” teased Van Dusen.

After breaking Netflix viewership records, the pressure on Van Dusen, who is passing the showrunner baton on to Jess Brownell for seasons 3 and 4, and the folks behind the Shondaland show to deliver another stellar season is mounting. However, Van Dusen welcomes the extra scrutiny.

“There’s always been a pressure with this show from the beginning, being inspired by these beloved novels with fans who are so passionate and feel so strongly about these characters and these stories,” he says. “There’s always been a healthy pressure there, I welcome it and I say keep the pressure on. It worked for the first season, and I hope people love this season and beyond as much as they did the first.”