‘Bloods’ Season 2 Begins Shoot, Season 1 to Stream on Hulu

Principal photography has commenced on Season 2 of acclaimed Sky original paramedic comedy “Bloods.”

U.S. streaming service Hulu has acquired the series in a multi-season deal and season 1 will debut on the streamer Dec. 9.

The series stars BAFTA nominated Samson Kayo and Golden Globe nominated Jane Horrocks. The first season had eight episodes while the second will have 10.

Bloods follows tough-acting loner Maleek (Kayo) and over-friendly divorcee Wendy (Horrocks), a pair of mismatched paramedics, and their fellow ambulance station colleagues through the life-saving world of a south London emergency service. Katherine Kelly (“Innocent”) and Nathan Foad (“Our Flag Means Death”) are joining the cast for the new season.

The show’s returning cast includes Lucy Punch (“Motherland”), Julian Barratt (“Mighty Boosh”), Adrian Scarborough (“Gavin and Stacey”), Aasiya Shah (“Raised By Wolves”), Kevin Garry (“Ted Lasso”) and Sam Campbell (“Stath Lets Flats”).

The series is being made for Sky by BAFTA award-winning Roughcut TV (“Stath Lets Flats”) in association with Sky Studios. It will air on Sky Comedy and streaming service Now in two viewing drops in 2022.

The episodes are being shot at North London Studios and across various locations in south London.

“Bloods” was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Sky’s managing director of content, Jon Mountague, Sky Studios’ director of comedy and Tilusha Ghelani, commissioning editor for Sky Studios.

Created by Samson Kayo and Nathan Byron, the show is written by Nathan Byron and Paul Doolan (“Trollied”) and produced by Debbie Pisani (“Flack”). New writers on the show include Patrica Alcock, Tasha Dhanraj and Tom Melia. Executive producers for Roughcut are Ash Atalla (“The Office”) and Alex Smith (“Trollied”).

“Bloods” will be distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.