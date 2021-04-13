Spain’s Black Panther, Chile’s Invercine Producing Thriller ‘Matadero Franklin’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Spain’s Black Panther Films and Chile’s Invercine Prods. (“Dignidad”) have joined forces to co-produce a gangster thriller series based on the eponymous bestseller “Matadero Franklin” (“Slaughterhouse Franklin”) by Simon Soto.

The first season, starring Chile’s most bankable star, Alfredo Castro (“My Tender Matador”), comprises six episodes while a second season is already in the works.

“Matadero Franklin” follows a young Mario “Cabro” Leiva whose life is upended when the powerful gangster Felipe Cortina, aka “the Spaniard,” returns to the Franklin Slaughterhouse. Cabro, who has enjoyed the protection of respected butcher “Lobo” Mardones, will have to decide whether to remain loyal to Mardones, or to embrace the life of crime, passion and obscene wealth offered by “the Spaniard.”

“If we could combine “Fargo,” “The Sopranos,” “Gangs of New York” and set them in Chile of the last century, the end result would not be as surprising,” noted Soto, who is also one of the series’ scriptwriters.

“The ‘Matadero Franklin’ series is a project that transports us back to the glamor, class and aspirational nature of classic gangster films like ‘The Godfather’ or ‘Goodfellas’ but in a series format,” said Ignacio de Medina, executive producer of Black Panther Films, who foresees a high international demand for the project.

This is certainly not the first Latin American co-production deal for Black Panther Films, the boutique content arm of the Black Panther Group, which forged a strategic alliance with Argentina and Mexico-based Jaque Content to co-develop fiction projects last October.

Conversely, in 2020, Invercine Prods. co-produced acclaimed series “Dignity” for German digital platform Joyn, a streaming service run jointly by Discovery and German media giant ProSiebenSat.

“’Matadero Franklin’ is an extraordinary story that captures and excites with charismatic and attractive characters and a fascinating aesthetic of the period. In most of the series that we have produced, we seek stories that connect with both local and international audiences,” said Macarena Cardone, executive producer of Invercine Prods.

She added: “Now we have a successful book in our hands, which starkly presents the world of the Chilean mafia of the 1940s in a fierce and popular tale, as well as a magnificent strategic alliance with Black Panther Films.”

“Spanish and Chilean co-production of this series could not be more organic as it delves into the character of Felipe Cortina who forms part of that history of black-market glamor during the post-war period in Spain, which was closely linked to Latin America then,” said Black Panther executive producer Mercedes Ezpeleta.

“It is one of those projects in which the talents of Spain and Latin America are perfectly integrated; something that the Black Panther Group has been working on for years and that now takes on greater relevance,” she asserted.