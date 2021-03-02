Beta Nordic Studios Acquires ‘Atlantic Crossing’ Producer Cinenord (EXCLUSIVE)

Beta Nordic Studios, the umbrella for Beta’s production activities in Scandinavia, has acquired a majority stake in Cinenord, a leading Norwegian production banner specializing in high-end series.

Founded in 2004, the company is led by Silje Hopland-Eik and Alexander Eik, the producer-director duo behind the popular Scandi series “Atlantic Crossing” and “Wisting,” as well as the family franchise “Casper and Emma.”

Cinenord’s pipeline of high-profile scripted projects include “Bergman,” a series about the Swedish icon Ingmar Bergman that Alexander Eik is writing and will direct. “Alexander has been working on ‘Bergman’ for nine years and wants to create a fresh, fun and colorful show about the man behind the artist,” said Hopland-Eik.

“Beta Nordic Studios is looking to work with the best producers and Cinenord is one of them — it’s a real diamond in Norway with a consistent track record,” said Martin Håkansson, the co-director of Beta Nordic Studios. Beta reps “Atlantic Crossing,” with Sofia Helin and Kyle MacLachlan, in international markets. The show scored record ratings throughout Scandinavia, even doubling the average rating share of some channels, and was recently bought for the U.S., where PBS plans to air it in April.

“The alliance of Cinenord and Beta Nordic Studios will be mutually beneficial,” said Justus Riesenkampff, co-director of Beta Nordic Studios, “because we are not as big as other media companies and we try to be as little as corporate as possible to allow our partners to be creative, autonomous and flexible.”

Being part of Beta Nordic Studios will allow Cinenord to better access international markets and partner with European and worldwide producers, as well as benefit from Beta’s international distribution network.

“Beta Nordic Studios is driven by a really ambitious and talented team, and they’re able to help producers deliver high-end local content,” said Hopland-Eik. “They’re giving European productions a shot at becoming international,” said the producer, adding that Cinenord already cherished its collaboration “Atlantic Crossing” which sold to more 30 countries.

Cinenord is the forth company under the umbrella of Beta Nordic Studios, which was founded in 2019 and comprises Finnish production company Fisher King (“Nymphs,” “Bordertown”), Icelandic Sagafilm (“The Minister,” “Stella Blomkvist”) and Dramacorp (“Cryptid,” “Agent Hamilton”).

Going forward, the company will “continue delivering projects spanning children’s films, comedies, Nordic noir thrillers and historical drama,” said Hopland-Eik.

“That’s our DNA: we want to make shows with stories rooted in the Nordics, because that’s where we are, but it’s essential to reach out audiences beyond the Nordic regions with universal stories or historical figures that will resonate,” said the producer.