‘People Just Do Nothing’ Origin Story Set at BBC Three

BBC Three is set to air a comedy special celebrating mockumentary series “People Just Do Nothing.”

“Kurupting the Industry: The People Just Do Nothing Story” will follow the group of DJs and MCs behind pirate radio station Kurupt FM. Starring Allan Mustafa, Asim Chaudhry, Hugo Chegwin and Steve Stamp, the first episode of the popular series aired in 2012 on BBC iPlayer and was soon followed by five hit seasons.

The special will also feature celebrity fans including BBC DJ Clara Amfo, “The Hobbit” star Martin Freeman, rapper Dizzee Rascal and singer Craig David.

A feature based on the show, “People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan,” is set for theatrical release on Aug. 18.

“Kurupting the Industry: The People Just Do Nothing Story” is made by Roughcut TV for BBC Three. Director of BBC comedy, Shane Allen, and BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell commissioned the special.

Ash Atalla exec produces for Roughcut TV and Ben Caudell is the BBC’s commissioning editor.

“With the ‘Big in Japan’ movie coming out, it felt a good time to look back at our ‘People Just Do Nothing’ story,” said Atalla. “And who knows, next year maybe we’ll release a documentary about this documentary.”

Caudell said: “It’s the ultimate rags to riches story: the journey that the PJDN gang made from online amateurs to full-fledged professional movie idols is an incredible one and a fascinating insight into how doing your own thing can build to comedy superstardom. Packed with great clips and famous fans, it’s a thoroughly entertaining ride — if you thought documentaries were all about unsolved murders and poisoned fish, think again, here’s a doc you can actually laugh at.”