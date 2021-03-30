BBC Orders Comedy Horror Series ‘Wrecked’ From ‘The Sister’ Producer Euston Films (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K. channel BBC Three has commissioned “Wrecked,” a six-part comedy horror series from Fremantle’s Euston Films (“The Sister,” “Dublin Murders”).

Written by emerging talent Ryan J. Brown, the six-part series is set aboard a mega cruise ship. It follows 19-year-old new recruit Jamie as he joins the crew in search of his missing sister. She was working aboard the same vessel on a previous tour and never made it home. Jamie is initiated into cruise life and gets a crash course on the teen tribes within the staff who party hard and remain oblivious to the bloodthirsty murders taking place on board. Jamie is forced to turn detective and uncover the sinister truth.

Ryan J. Brown said: “In ‘Wrecked,’ the kills are brutal, the laughs are loud, and the heartfelt moments land with real candor. I wanted to create a piece of genre entertainment that had the savvy teen sharpness of ‘Scream,’ the unsettling atmosphere of ‘The Shining’ and the strange upstairs, downstairs mythology of ‘Cabin in the Woods.’ At its core, ‘Wrecked’ is a tense coming-of-age story about a lost, gay kid from Sheffield propelled into uncharted waters of escalating paranoia and self-discovery.”

The series will be produced for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer by Euston Films, part of Fremantle, executive produced by Noemi Spanos for Euston Films and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC.

Spanos said Brown had a “wildly distinctive voice,” and added: “His blend of comedy, horror and coming of age storytelling has had us laughing, crying and terrified in equal measures throughout the development process and we can’t wait to realize Ryan’s unique vision and tone on screen.”

The series will film in Northern Ireland later this year.

Fremantle will handle international distribution.