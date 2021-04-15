BBC Studios Productions Expands Factual Leadership Team With Nicola Pinn, Ian Moffitt

BBC Studios Productions has expanded its factual leadership team with the appointment of Nicola Pinn as director of production, and hiring ICM Partners’ Ian Moffitt in the new role of director of commercial and business development.

The roles will work closely with Tom McDonald, MD of factual, BBC Studios Productions.

Pinn will be responsible for production management as well as contributing to strategy across the three factual production units – the Natural History Unit, the Science Unit and the Documentary Unit. She has worked in senior factual programming at the BBC for the past 15 years, and has most recently been working within the Natural History Unit as head of production.

Moffitt joins from the London arm of Los Angeles-based talent agency ICM Partners where for the last four years he has been an agent representing U.K. and European production companies as well as documentary directors. His remit is to grow the factual business in the U.K., including IP, and forging strong relationships with U.S. buyers. He will also be responsible for streamlining how factual works with key creative talent on and off screen.

Previously, Moffitt had a four-year stint at BBC Worldwide Productions in Los Angeles.

“Nicola and Ian’s appointments complete the new leadership team and bolster factual productions for future growth,” MacDonald said. “Their experience speaks for itself and they are game changers in production and commercial.”

Pinn said: “I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to take on this new role at such an exciting time for factual productions and BBC Studios. I’m passionate about providing an environment where creativity can flourish, production management can excel, and our business can really thrive.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Tom and his team at what is an exciting time for the business as it continues its period of stellar growth,” Moffitt added. “I look forward to helping build on existing slate and forging new commercial and creative initiatives and partnerships in the U.K., the U.S. and beyond.”

Pinn takes up her new role immediately and Moffitt joins May 4.