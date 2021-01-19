BBC Studios Takes Outright Ownership of ‘End Of The F***ing World’ Producer Clerkenwell

BBC Studios has increased its investment in “The End of the F***ing World” producer Clerkenwell Films, becoming an outright owner with a 100% stake.

Founded in 1998 by Murray Ferguson, Clerkenwell Films is one of the leading scripted producers in the U.K. The outfit produced “The End of the F***ing World” for Netflix and the show won a BAFTA and earned an Emmy nomination.

Ferguson will continue as chief executive to oversee the transition before stepping down this fall, when long-standing executive producer Petra Fried and head of production and finance Wim de Greef will jointly lead the company.

Clerkenwell is currently developing several new shows for U.K. and international audiences including “Baby Reindeer” for Netflix and “The Birth of Daniel F Harris” for Channel 4.

BBC Studios, the commercial arm of public service broadcaster BBC, initially took a minority stake in Clerkenwell in 2008 before increasing its shareholding to 48% in 2017, with an option to move to full ownership.

Mark Linsey, BBC Studios’ chief creative officer, said: “Murray and his team have built Clerkenwell Films into a world-leading creative force in drama, with a reputation for delivering high-quality programs that attract those elusive younger audiences and excellent relationships with broadcasters and platform operators. We are very proud to have been a partner early on in the company’s journey and to be here today to strengthen that relationship further and build on our successes to date.”

Ferguson added: “After a hugely fulfilling 22 years, growing Clerkenwell Films from a one-man operation to where it is today, I now feel ready to move on to new things. By leaving Petra and Wim at the helm I have every confidence that the unique culture of the company that I am so proud of will be preserved, and working closely with the great team at BBCS that Clerkenwell Films can go on to reach even greater heights in the future.”