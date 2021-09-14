BBC, Sky Extend Long-Term Strategic Partnership, Reveal Plans to Jointly Support U.K. Creative Economy

U.K. public service broadcaster BBC and Comcast-owned pay TV operator Sky have renewed and expanded their long-term strategic partnership to feature the BBC’s brands and services on Sky’s TV products.

The agreement will ensure that the BBC’s original content will be even more prominent on Sky platforms by making it even easier for Sky customers to find programs on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds, both now and in the future.

The partnership also “re-enforces their joint support of the U.K. creative economy – with a common goal between both organizations to invest in high-quality programs and news made in the U.K. for U.K. audiences,” BBC and Sky said in a joint statement.

BBC Sounds, which includes live radio broadcasts, audio on demand, and podcasts, was recently launched on the Sky Q service. The two broadcast giants also recently partnered on sports broadcast rights, sharing the Women’s Super League soccer championship and and matches from the new cricket format The Hundred.

Tim Davie, BBC director general said: “It’s essential that all audiences get the maximum value from the BBC – and this agreement will ensure millions of Sky customers around the U.K. have access to the diverse rich mix of programming across the BBC – whether that’s our live TV channels and radio networks or millions of hours of programming available when you want on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.”

“It’s also key that U.K. audiences hear and see stories and programs that resonate with them and where they’re from, so I look forward to working with Sky to continue to support the U.K. creative economy to achieve that goal, Davie added.

Stephen van Rooyen, executive VP and chief executive, U.K. and Europe, at Sky said: “We know our customers love the BBC’s distinctive range of world-class content, so we’re pleased we can integrate it more deeply and aggregate it seamlessly together with all the best apps and content from our other partners, all in one place on Sky Q.”

“There’s a long history of collaboration between Sky and the BBC and both organisations play a pivotal role in supporting the U.K.’s cultural economy – I’m excited to see what more we can do together,” van Rooyen added.