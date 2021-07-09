BBC Appoints Jon Petrie as New Head of Comedy

The BBC has appointed Jon Petrie as its new head of comedy. In the role, he will report to chief content officer Charlotte Moore and be responsible for commissioning all scripted comedy on the BBC, iPlayer and the BBC Comedy Association.

Petrie moves over from Broke and Bones, the Netflix-invested indie owned by “Black Mirror” creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, where he was appointed head of comedy last August. He was previously comedy commissioning editor at Channel 4 where he oversaw “The Windsors,” “Friday Night Dinner” and “Dead Pixels.”

“Jon is a talented creative with a passion for comedy and an impressive track record for spotting new and diverse talent from across the UK and creating mainstream hits,” said Moore. “I’m thrilled he’s joining the BBC as the new director of comedy and can’t wait to start working with him as he leads BBC comedy commissioning into an exciting new era.”

Petrie’s start date is still to be confirmed.

He replaces Shane Allen, who returns to production. – K.J. Yossman