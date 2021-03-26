‘Extreme Love’ Producer Barcroft Studios Shakes Up Management Structure (EXCLUSIVE)

John Farrar has succeeded long-time Barcroft exec Alex Morris as chief creative officer of U.K. specialist factual producers Barcroft Studios.

Farrar was formerly creative director at Barcroft, the TV and digital video division of Future plc, and will also continue to lead Future Studios. Future acquired Barcroft for $30 million in 2019.

Morris is departing Barcroft after 13 years to pursue new opportunities.

Katie O’Reilly, previously Barcroft Studios’ finance director, has been appointed operations director and will report into Future plc COO Claire MacLellan.

Barcroft specializes in producing documentary for TV and streaming platforms, and hit shows include “Extreme Love” for WEtv, “My Body My Rules” for Channel 4, “Hip Hop Vs. Trump” for BET, “24hr Party Pensioners” for Channel 5 and “Mind Yourself” for Snapchat.

Farrar joined Barcroft Studios in 2019 from Nerd TV, the production business he co-founded with Jago Lee and Charlie Parsons in 2010, and which was bought by Red Arrow Studios in 2012. Since joining Barcroft Studios, his executive producer credits include “Two Sisters One Body” for Channel 4, “Biggest Little Christmas Showdown” for HGTV and mental health documentary series “Mind Yourself.”

Farrar said: “It’s time to embark on the next chapter of the Barcroft story and I’m excited to take the reins at this time of significant growth and opportunity. Alex has been at the creative heart of Barcroft Studios for well over a decade. He’s helped the company grow from a three-man picture agency in Tottenham into a global multi-platform specialist that connects with over 500 million people a month. We all wish him well in his next endeavor.”

Morris said: “Barcroft Studios has been my home for the past 13 years and after overseeing its successful integration into Future plc and its most successful year ever, I feel now’s the perfect time to step aside and look for a new challenge. The company is in great hands with John at the helm and I’ve no doubt the business will go from strength to strength under his leadership.”

(Pictured L-R: Alex Morris, Katie O’Reilly, John Farrar)