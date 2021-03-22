‘Tehran’ Distributor Cineflix Rights Appoints Former Banijay Rights Boss Tim Mutimer as CEO

Tim Mutimer, former CEO of international distributor Banijay Rights, is set to lead the global distribution arm of Cineflix Media.

Mutimer takes the reins from long-serving CEO Chris Bonney, the industry veteran who is retiring this year.

The executive will be responsible for leading the 30-strong Cineflix Rights team based in London, Toronto and Dublin, building on the company’s expansion across scripted and factual acquisitions, as well as the growth of its sales business. The outfit has had a major hit on its hands with Apple TV Plus drama “Tehran,” which it distributes internationally.

Reporting to Cineflix Media co-founder and co-CEO Glen Salzman, Mutimer will steer the content strategy for the pipeline from in-house production companies Cineflix Studios, Cineflix Productions and joint venture companies including Buccaneer Media and Connect3 Media, as well as more than 100 third-party producer partners.

Mutimer most recently served as executive VP of EMEA at Banijay Rights. His previous roles include CEO at Banijay Rights; senior VP EMEA, sales and distribution, at BBC Worldwide; and director of sales at Granada International (now ITV Studios Global Entertainment).

Glen Salzman and Katherine Buck, co-founders and co-CEOs of Cineflix Media, said: “Tim has a wealth of experience in the industry, successfully working with producers, broadcasters and streamers to maximize IP opportunities. We are confident he will lead Cineflix Rights into the next phase of its growth, delivering value to all our clients. Just as important, Tim is a great fit for the company culture that Chris and the team have built at Cineflix Rights as a creatively led, independent distributor with outstanding partnerships.”

Mutimer added: “Cineflix Rights is at an incredibly exciting stage, with the recent successful growth of its scripted content portfolio alongside innovative factual deals attracting new creative partners from around the world. The team has a fantastic reputation across the industry for delivering great results with a collaborative approach to the business, and I’m excited to have this opportunity to work with them.”

Bonney said: “Tim was top of my list as the perfect candidate to take over the reins at Cineflix Rights. I’m very pleased with this outcome and I wish Tim every success in running this very special sales and acquisitions business.”

Cineflix Rights is the U.K.’s largest independent television content distributor, with a catalogue of more than 5,000 hours of scripted and factual content.

The company has significantly expanded scripted activities in the last two years with the likes of “Tehran,” “Marcella,” “Coroner,” “Wynonna Earp,” “Happily Married,” “Mirage,” “The Minister” and “An Ordinary Woman.”