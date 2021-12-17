‘Ramy’ Writer Azam Mahmood Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

Writer, actor and stand-up comedian Azam Mahmood has signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

The London-based Mahmood is currently a story editor on Peacock’s “Queer As Folk” reboot. He was most recently a writer on the forthcoming season of A24 and Hulu’s award-winning series “Ramy.” As a writer, his work often centers on his experience being a queer Muslim as well as an immigrant in London.

Debuting in 2019, “Ramy” follows Muslim American Ramy Hassan who is caught between his Egyptian upbringing and his American contemporaries in his hometown of New Jersey. The show has been acclaimed for its nuanced portrayal of the Muslim faith. Creator Ramy Youssef won a Golden Globe for best actor, and the show has also been nominated for Emmy and Peabody awards.

Mahmood served as a staff writer in the show’s Season 3 writers’ room.

Elsewhere, the “Queer as Folk” reboot will reimagine “It’s a Sin” creator Russell T. Davies’ groundbreaking 1990s series about three clubgoing men in Manchester’s gay scene. The Peacock show is set in New Orleans and chronicles the lives of a diverse group of friends whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. Peacock recently announced “Big Sky” star Jesse James Keitel as its first cast member.

Keitel told Entertainment Weekly that the show “doesn’t feel like manufactured Hollywood. It just feels correct. And the chemistry between the cast is like nothing that’s been seen on TV. It’s just magic.”

Mahmood will continue to be represented by Faisal Kanaan at Grandview and Adam Cooper at Jackoway.